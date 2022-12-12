JENNIFER: No. Well, I know what I want to say is that it's so hard to go through life and have hope when your life has been going a certain way that you don't really approve of. I think of these jobs that you just can't make it through the day and stuff, and I feel like this unexpected moment that happened to me can happen to anybody, where you're going along in the car and you've been going the same speed all these years and then all of a sudden this cool thing happens. I think a lot of people think the possibility of a cool thing happening isn't in the mix anymore. And I think I'm a great example of "What are the odds?" And this can happen to anybody. And I know you don't want to take any responsibility, but I do feel like you had something to do with it — my second run around, my second sort of whatever this is. "Thank u, next" started it. You started it.