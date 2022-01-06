West Side Story star Ariana DeBose to host first Saturday Night Live of 2022

Ariana DeBose is going from the west side to 30 Rock.

NBC announced Thursday that the West Side Story actress will make her Saturday Night Live debut on Jan. 15, hosting the show's first episode of 2022. She'll be joined by first-time musical guest Roddy Ricch.

The Jan. 15 episode will be SNL's first show since the unprecedented holiday installment in December, when Paul Rudd joined the Five-Timers Club with an audience-less, scaled-back show. Due to COVID concerns, that episode was a mix of pretaped sketches and greatest hits from years past, featuring Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, and fellow five-timers Tina Fey and Tom Hanks as special guests. (A planned performance by musical guest Charli XCX was also canceled.)

DeBose currently stars in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story as Anita, and she most recently appeared opposite SNL cast member Cecily Strong in AppleTV+'s Schmigadoon! DeBose also continues SNL's run of recruiting mostly first-time hosts: Other than Rudd, SNL season 47 has entirely utilized first-timers, including Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Kieran Culkin, Simu Liu, Billie Eilish, and returning cast member Jason Sudeikis.

