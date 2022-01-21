The Golden Globe-winning West Side Story actress reflects on her time hosting the show.

Saturday Night Live Close this dialog window Streaming Options

After her stint as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Ariana DeBose showed followers glimpses of her week on the other side of the iconic entrance door.

Fresh off a Golden Globe win and SAG award nomination for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, DeBose undertook hosting duties for the first time on Jan. 15 with last-minute replacement musical guest Bleachers. Her recent Instagram collage shows her week of rehearsing lines, watching Bleachers rehearsals, posing in Oscar de la Renta, and counting down to her opening monologue.

DeBose wrote, "#tbt Quality @snl BTS content. I said I wanted to challenge myself & the universe delivered. 1st vid is a 1am moment. Last vid entrance realness. Swipe and lmk your favs😍 #swipe"

The Hamilton alum's first video shows her laying on a couch while masked, singing in preparation for a Sound of Music "Do-Re-Mi" spoof sketch. She shares another moment, dancing and getting energized right before entering for her opening monologue. DeBose is delivering on her Sunday morning Instagram caption promise: "I will absolutely flood your timeline with all things SNL after my nap."

DeBose proceeded to post a collage of photos from her week, featuring sketches with Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner, and more.

"That was, no lie, one of the craziest weeks of my life so far, but such a thrilling ride. There is nothing- I repeat- nothing like @nbcsnl," she wrote. "The amount of work & creativity that goes in to making this show happen is astounding. And they do this all the time. For 47 SEASONS!"

The 30-year-old Tony nominee for her role in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical spoke in her monologue about the importance of representing the Afro-Latina and Broadway communities before performing selections from the Stephen Sondheim musical.

"Tony [Kushner] and Steven [Spielberg] and Cindy Tolan went out of their way to actually celebrate the diaspora of the Hispanic community," she told EW. "I just think that in and of itself is a departure from what we typically see from either stage productions or anything that we saw in the original film."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: