Archive 81 has been 86ed by Netflix, so looks like Dan is permanently stuck in the '90s

Netflix is not going any further down the rabbit hole with Archive 81.

The streamer has canceled the horror-mystery series after one season, EW has learned. The news comes after the show hit No. 1 on Netflix in the U.S. upon its release in January.

Archive 81 starred Mamoudou Athie as Dan, a young man who takes a suspicious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994 for enigmatic billionaire, Virgil Davenport (Martin Donovan). While restoring the tapes — which belong to a woman named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) who was investigating a dangerous cult at the creepy Visser apartment building when she went missing — he forms a mysterious connection with Melody and her investigation.

Fans of the series will be particularly disappointed given the shocking nature of the first season's ending, where Dan learned that Melody was not actually dead or missing, but instead was stuck in a different dimension, and, in the process of saving her, he himself ended up stuck in the '90s while she safely made it to the present day.

After the show's release, showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine said the first season was made with a sequel in mind. "It was always meant to keep going. We are always thinking about season 2," she said at the time. Sonnenshine also reassured fans that a second season would answer what really happened to the first season's big-bad Samuel, Virgil's true motivations, who was really responsible for the fire that killed Dan's family, and more.

Archive 81 marked the third collaboration with Netflix for Athie (with Uncorked and The Getdown being the other two), whose next big role is the upcoming feature Jurassic World Dominion. Shihabi's next project is with Netflix as a series regular on the upcoming Painkiller, from Eric Newman, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster, and Alex Gibney with Peter Berg directing.

All eight episodes of season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.