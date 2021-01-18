So Awkward star Archie Lyndhurst's cause of death at age 19 revealed

The cause of death for actor Archie Lyndhurst, who died at age 19 on Sept. 22, has been revealed.

His mother Lucy shared in an emotional Instagram post that the actor, who starred in the CBBC series So Awkward, died in his sleep after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

"On the 22nd September, our world blew apart, the damage caused to it totally irreparable. Archie was, and always will remain our everything. Those of you who know us know the catastrophic effect it has had, and will have on us for the rest of our days. Archie was the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met," she wrote.

Lucy continued that she and her husband, English actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, "couldn't be prouder of him for all he achieved in the short time he was given, and especially for the beautiful human being he was," she added, noting that she received the results of a second post-mortem shortly before Christmas.

"He died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia. This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid," she said. The disease is "a rare cancer of the blood cells" that "can cause symptoms very quickly," according to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lucy said the medical practitioners "assured us that there wasn't anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness."

"Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the Dr went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn't have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep. The results utterly floored us to think something like this could happen. It's very rare and around only 800 people a year die from it," she continued, adding, "Only days before he'd been with the love of his life Nethra celebrating his birthday early as she was due to go away with work commitments. Life is fragile, precious and sometimes incredibly cruel."

Archie Lyndhurst Nicholas Lyndhurst and his son Archie Lyndhurst | Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

In a separate post, she added, "Our darling boy, we love you forever and ever and thank you everyday, for every beautiful memory we have. We will celebrate you always. All our love."

In addition to his role on So Awkward, Lyndhurst did voice work for the video game Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward and played a younger version of Jack Whitehall's character in the BBC comedy Bad Education.