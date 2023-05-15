Archer sets premiere date for 14th and final season

FX also announced season premiere dates for What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs, and Justified: City Primeval.

It's time to say goodbye to Sterling Archer.

FX announced on Monday that their long-running animated spy series Archer will officially be coming to an end with its upcoming 14th season, which premieres with two episodes on Aug. 30. The episodes will air first on FXX before streaming on Hulu the next day.

Now that the series has bid farewell to the late Jessica Walter, who played Archer's hard-charging mother and spymaster Malory Archer, Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) is officially the spy leader. Her vision is to both make the world a better place and to make money, but she soon finds out that running a spy agency isn't that cut and dried.

Created by Adam Reed, Archer first premiered in 2009 and has been one of FX's longest-running original shows. In addition to Tyler, the show stars H. Jon Benjamin as the titular secret agent, plus Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates, and Reed himself. Season 14 will also introduce a new spy, Zara Khan, voiced by Natalie Dew.

The main cast of 'Archer', clockwise from left: Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), Ray Gillette (Adam Reed), Cyril Figgis (Chris Parnell), Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler), Algernop Krieger (Lucky Yates), Pam Poovey (Amber Nash), and Cheryl Tunt (Judy Greer) The main cast of 'Archer', clockwise from left: Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), Ray Gillette (Adam Reed), Cyril Figgis (Chris Parnell), Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler), Algernop Krieger (Lucky Yates), Pam Poovey (Amber Nash), and Cheryl Tunt (Judy Greer) | Credit: FX/courtesy Everett Collection

In addition to Archer, FX also announced premiere dates for its other returning shows, as well as a couple of new ones.

What We Do in the Shadows returns for season 5 on July 13. In these new episodes, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) feels his familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) slipping away to spend more time with Laszlo (Matt Berry), whose skills as a gentleman scientist seem better equipped to figure out what changes Guillermo is going through. Colin (Mark Proksch), meanwhile, follows the path of many energy vampires before him by running for political office, while Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) tries to reconnect with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country.

On July 18, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) returns to the screen with Justified: City Primeval. A chance encounter sends the character, who has been living in Miami after leaving Kentucky behind years ago, to Detroit in a three-way struggle with a violent desperado and a formidable lawyer.

Reservation Dogs will debut season 3 on Aug. 2. This season begins with the gang trapped in California and having to find their way back home. FX promises that season 3 is full of "road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumors, revenge, and healing."

All of these shows will premiere like Archer, with two episodes on FXX before streaming on Hulu the next day.

