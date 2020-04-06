Archer season 11 delayed due to coronavirus

Image zoom FX

Archer is going to have to stay in that bed a little longer.

FXX has announced that it is delaying the release of Archer season 11.

"Due to production challenges and scheduling issues, season 11 of FXX's Emmy Award-winning animated comedy series Archer will no longer premiere on May 6th," the network said Monday. "FXX will shift the premiere date to later this year."

Fans were eagerly anticipating the new season as the super-spy awakened from his long coma at the of last year's season 10. The upcoming season will introduce Sterling back into "the real world" and as he reacts to changes.

"The personalities and situation of the office has changed," executive producer Matt Thompson told EW. "We’re definitely back to doing spy missions. But the roles and people’s personalities have changed. What’s also different is Archer is physically and mentally not what he was. He’s been in a bed for three years. His muscles have atrophied to the point where he can’t even walk that well… The main thing is Archer and how lost he is. He feels everyone has left him behind. The only person who seems to give a f— is Pam, and she’s like, 'Hey, buddy, let’s go get a drink, I still love you.' But everybody else treats him like an afterthought, he’s not what he was, and he’s actually making them worse at their jobs. He’s in the way. And that exploration of truly something different for Archer as a character is exciting for us. So it’s about him, and how having him back in the group forces change upon all of them."

But for the time being, in the words of the man himself: "Read a book."

