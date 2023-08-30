Has Sterling finally met his match in the form of Natalie Drew's Zara Khan?

Meet the newest member of the Archer spy team in final season premiere clip

Has sex-crazed, booze-drenched superspy Sterling Archer finally met his match?

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday night's premiere episode of the final Archer season, we are introduced to Interpol agent Zara Khan, whose looks are immediately noticed by our titular hero.

"We weren't expecting someone with your profile," Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) says after Zara (Natalie Drew) picks up the spy, Pam (Amber Nash), and Ray (Adam Reed) from an airport. "Or bone structure."

"Well, it's a blessing and a curse," Zara replies.

"Uh, what's the curse?" Pam asks.

"Pretending there's a curse part," Zara says.

Sadly for Sterling, his new coworker doesn't fall for his alleged charm — or Mad Men-era coiffure.

"So, you are, officially, independent consultants joining me on a fact-finding mission," Zara says in the clip.

"And unofficially?" Sterling asks.

"Unofficially, I'd recommend a more modern hairstyle," the Interpol agent replies.

FX announced in May that Archer would be ending with the animated show's 14th season. The season's first two episodes are airing back-to-back on Wednesday beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX before streaming on Hulu Thursday.

Watch that exclusive clip from the Archer season 14 premiere above.

