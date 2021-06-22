Save money while you stream your favorite shows with this Apple TV 4K device from Walmart
It's officially summer, and entertainment is rebounding with loads of new shows and movies coming up in the second half of 2021. If you want access to all the best streaming services in one place in order to watch them, consider the Apple TV 4K from Walmart's Deals for Days sale, which is currently marked down by $70. There are other streaming devices out there, but customers say they keep returning to Apple TV because they've become so spoiled using it - it's that good of a product.
Normally priced at $169, Walmart's latest sale is offering you the device for just $99. It has 32 gigabytes of storage for downloading apps from the App Store, plus pristine picture quality and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. So you'll actually be able to see the sweat on every man's forehead when you watch the latest Bachelorette episode on Hulu (producers keep throwing these guys into the desert), not to mention hear all their drama.
Buy it! Apple TV 4K 32GB, $99 (orig. $169) at walmart.com
If you want to join the conversation surrounding Cruel Summer, just use the Siri remote voice search function to pull up Hulu on your command and get to watching. Or perhaps you're late to the party with this year's Oscar-nominated films? Just download Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video (included with a Prime membership), Disney+, and HBO Max and have hundreds of films at your fingertips in seconds.
Plus you'll get a free year of Apple TV+ with your purchase - just activate it by June 30 - so you can pick up shows like The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, and the new Physical with Rose Byrne.
Don't think about it too long, because this deal ends when the sale does on June 24 at 5 a.m ET/2 a.m. PT. Grab your Apple TV 4K on sale, a fuzzy blanket, and some popcorn, and settle in for a proper binge session.
