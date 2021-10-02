Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Mr. Corman canceled at Apple TV+ after one season

Mr. Corman (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Class is no longer in session for Mr. Corman.

The Apple TV+ dramedy, created by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, has been canceled by the streamer after one season, EW has confirmed. (Deadline first reported the news.) The decision came the same day that the series' finale, "The Big Picture," dropped on the streaming service.

Mr. Corman is only the second series to be canceled at Apple TV+, after the streamer silenced Sara Bareilles' Little Voice in August. The dramedy reportedly drew a smaller audience than Apple's other comedies, though the streamer does not release official viewership data.

Mr. Corman Arturo Castro and Joseph Gordon-Levitt on 'Mr. Corman' | Credit: Apple TV+

Gordon-Levitt's first major TV project since 3rd Rock From the Sun, Mr. Corman starred the Inception actor as Josh Corman, a fifth-grade teacher and would-be musician struggling with anxiety and self-loathing. Gordon-Levitt also directed and wrote much of the series, which also starred Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, and Juno Temple and represented Gordon-Levitt's most personal project to date.

"This show in large part is about myself, or some version of myself," the actor previously told EW. "I find that a lot of my favorite art happens when artists are taking a really deep and honest dive into themselves. And that's what I've endeavored to do here."

Gordon-Levitt remains in business with Apple TV+, which recently released the animated series Wolfboy and the Everything Factory with the actor on board in a voice role and as an executive producer.

