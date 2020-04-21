Apple brings back the Fraggles with short-form series Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

Fraggle Rock type TV Show

Be prepared to dance your cares away, because Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock is coming back to television.

The Fraggles are making their TV return in Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, a new, original collection of mini-episodes. In it, the beloved Muppet stars of the classic '80s series — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt — join together again for new stories, special guests, classic Fraggle songs, and silliness.

Fans don't even have to wait for the new content. The first mini-episode, titled "Shine On," is available now for free on Apple TV+. In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the episodes were all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S.

The original Fraggle Rock first aired in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K. for five seasons and 96 episodes between 1983 and 1987. Its characters were featured in a number of spin-offs, including two animated series.

The all-new short-form episodes are produced by The Jim Henson Company, and executive produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia.

New mini-episodes of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! will continue to premiere globally for free every Tuesday.

