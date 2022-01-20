MonsterVerse show featuring Godzilla headed to Apple TV+

The big guy is coming to the small screen.

Something monstrous is headed to Apple TV+.

The streaming service has ordered a new TV series based on Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise, which has included such recent creature features as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. The live-action series will take place in the aftermath of 2014's Godzilla and the iconic monster's battle with the other "Titans" in San Francisco, following a family's journey to uncover long-buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization Monarch.

Comic book writer and Hawkeye producer Matt Fraction co-created the series with Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise), who will serve as showrunner. The show is currently untitled.

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Godzilla in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

This is the second MonsterVerse TV series to be announced; last year Netflix revealed that it was developing a Skull Island anime series inspired by the 2017 film featuring Kong. Further information on that show has yet to surface.

Godzilla was last seen in the titular bout of 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, which grossed more than $467 million worldwide in a then-record-setting box office run amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A sequel with director Adam Wingard returning is reportedly in development.