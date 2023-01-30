Anya Taylor-Joy's Twitter was hacked by someone who really wants a Queen's Gambit sequel

Anya Taylor-Joy is feeling some Anya Taylor-Confusion and maybe Anya Taylor-Anger after her Twitter account was hacked early Monday morning.

Luckily, the hack was fairly innocuous given this is 2023, another year in a decade of garbage fires; it simply read "The Queen's Gambit 2."

The Queen's Gambit Anya Taylor-Joy says her Twitter was hacked, dashing hopes of a second season of The Queen's Gambit | Credit: KEN WORONER/NETFLIX

The ominous but promising tweet was only up for 10 minutes, during which hope of a second installment of Netflix's acclaimed, award-winning limited series flickered in the social media-sphere. Taylor-Joy, however, hasn't tweeted since November 2020 and had to debunk the tweet as fake news.

"My Twitter has been hacked," the (presumably) real Anya Taylor-Joy shared on her Instagram stories, with a really cute image of a cat up to no good. "Apologies for all inconveniences, it's not me!"

Reps for Taylor-Joy did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The Queen's Gambit was adapted from the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis and went on to win 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series, at the 2021 ceremony. It not only sparked interest in the game of chess, but also — and more importantly — in blunt bobs with bangs. Though Taylor-Joy received universal acclaim for her performance and won several accolades, including a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a Critics Choice Award, she was ultimately checkmated by Kate Winslet and her impeccable southeastern Pennsylvania accent for Mare of Easttown.

But don't cry for Ms. Taylor-Joy, whose career no doubt has multiple Oscars in its future. And as for the Queen, it's always a gambit when you give a limited series, which by nature is intended for only one season, a second; sometimes you get a White Lotus, and sometimes you get a Big Little Lies. Still, due to the popularity of the Netflix series, Tevis' novel is being adapted into a stage musical.

Let's just hope the urge to have dancing, human-sized chess pieces is thoroughly avoided.

Related content: