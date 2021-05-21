Anya Taylor-Joy, Lil Nas X, and Chris Redd promise Saturday Night Live's best show of the season

"It's the last show of the season y'all, saved the best for last!" cast member Chris Redd says in a preview posted on Thursday.

The Queen's Gambit star, sporting a stylish mod look, responds that she wants to be "humble," as the past episodes were great.

But hitmaker Lil Nas X is confident they'll kill it.

"Nah, this is the best one," the "(Montero) Call Me By Your Name" the rapper replies.

"Yeah, it is," Taylor-Joy concedes.

Taylor-Joy follows Keegan-Michael Key, who hosted SNL last week. Though it was his first time stepping into the role, the Key & Peele co-creator and MadTV alum is certainly no sketch comedy amateur.

And knowing Lil Nas X's comedic abilities (he made us laugh on Twitter before "Old Town Road" ever blew up), the musical guest will likely appear in a sketch or two.

