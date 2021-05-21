Anya Taylor-Joy, Lil Nas X, and Chris Redd promise Saturday Night Live's best show of the season
Saturday Night Live first-timers Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X are setting our expectations pretty high for season 46's finale this weekend.
"It's the last show of the season y'all, saved the best for last!" cast member Chris Redd says in a preview posted on Thursday.
The Queen's Gambit star, sporting a stylish mod look, responds that she wants to be "humble," as the past episodes were great.
But hitmaker Lil Nas X is confident they'll kill it.
"Nah, this is the best one," the "(Montero) Call Me By Your Name" the rapper replies.
"Yeah, it is," Taylor-Joy concedes.
Taylor-Joy follows Keegan-Michael Key, who hosted SNL last week. Though it was his first time stepping into the role, the Key & Peele co-creator and MadTV alum is certainly no sketch comedy amateur.
Before Key, the controversial Elon Musk hosted, who was preceded by Carey Mulligan. Season 46 got off to a strong start with Chris Rock in October, and fellow comedians like John Mulaney and Dave Chappelle similarly had well-received stints. Dramatic actors like Daniel Kaluuya and Regé-Jean Page have also shined, so Taylor-Joy certainly has a shot at ending the season on a high note.
And knowing Lil Nas X's comedic abilities (he made us laugh on Twitter before "Old Town Road" ever blew up), the musical guest will likely appear in a sketch or two.
