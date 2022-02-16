Here's a breakdown of each of the eight episodes of the animated anthology.

Antony Starr's Homelander gets a prequel in The Boys animated spin-off

Ever wonder what Antony Starr's Homelander was like before he started maiming and decapitating people with his laser vision on The Boys?

Amazon's Emmy-nominated superhero satire revealed a few bits and pieces from the character's past in season 1, but The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the upcoming animated spin-off, shares the story of how he was first inducted into the Seven.

Fans can see snippets of this prequel story in the new trailer for the show, which consists of eight short anthology episodes set in the world of The Boys. One episode focuses on Homelander speaking to reporters as he joins Vought's elite team of superheroes.

"A chance to use my gifts to help make the world a better place," he says. Now, is he lying or is this one of those times he genuinely believes he can make a difference? You know, before he becomes a sadistic sociopath.

"I understand your anger, but violence is never the answer," he says later. Then we see him show his true colors and totally go berserk.

The rest of Diabolical looks just as crazy. But would we expect anything less from The Boys?

The trailer boasts distinct animation styles for each of the eight episodes, including one from the Rick & Morty team featuring one dude with a boombox for a head and another with breasts for a face. Here's a breakdown of each.

"Laser Baby's Day Out"

The Boys: Diabolical Credit: Amazon Studios

Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen

Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson

Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts

"An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents"

The Boys: Diabolical "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents" from 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical.' | Credit: Amazon Studios

Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth

Director: Parker Simmons

Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland's aesthetic

"I'm Your Pusher"

The Boys: Diabolical "I'm Your Pusher" from 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical.' | Credit: Amazon Studios

Writer: Garth Ennis

Director: Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics

"Boyd in 3D"

The Boys: Diabolical "Boyd in 3D" from 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical.' | Credit: Amazon Studios

Writer: Eliot Glazer

Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer

Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi

Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation

"BFFs"

The Boys: Diabolical "BFFs" from 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical.' | Credit: Amazon Studios

Writer: Awkwafina

Director: Madeleine Flores

Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports

"Nubian vs Nubian"

The Boys: Diabolical "Nubian vs. Nubian" from 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical.' | Credit: Amazon Studios

Writer: Aisha Tyler

Director: Matthew Bordenave

Animation Style: Inspired by anime

"John and Sun-Hee"

The Boys: Diabolical "John and Sun-Hee" from 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical.' | Credit: Amazon Studios

Writer: Andy Samberg

Director: Steve Ahn

Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror

"One Plus One Equals Two"

The Boys: Diabolical "One Plus One Equals Two" from 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical.' | Credit: Amazon Studios

Writer: Simon Racioppa

Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation

There's already a lot of well-known actors among the voice cast, but now Amazon has gone ahead and announced two dozen more: Kimberly Brooks, Nicole Byer, Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Grey Griffin, Randall Duk Kim, David Marciano, Xolo Maridueña, Dominique McElligott, Caleb McLaughlin, Colby Minifie, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Kevin Michael Richardson, Somali Rose, Parker Simmons, Ursula Taherian, Fred Tatasciore, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Marie Volpe, Gary Antony Williams, and Jenny Yokobori.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical premieres March 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

