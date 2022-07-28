A patricide reveals a dark family mystery in Netflix's I Just Killed My Dad trailer

The new three-part docuseries from Girl in the Picture director Skye Borgman explores Anthony Templet's murder of his father Burt in 2019.

As all true-crime fans know, a confession doesn't always mean "case closed." In fact, it can often lead to an even bigger mystery.

On June 3, 2019, 17-year-old Anthony Templet shot his father, Burt, two times during an argument in their Louisiana home. He quickly called 911 to report the incident and identify himself as the shooter.

In Netflix's new three-part docuseries I Just Killed My Dad, director Skye Borgman (Girl in the Picture) explores the Templet family's complex history — which includes allegations of abuse, kidnapping, and surveillance — to understand what drove Anthony to kill his father.

The first trailer for I Just Killed My Dad raises a host of intriguing questions about the case: Was it truly an act of self-defense, as the boy claimed, or pre-meditated? How did Anthony go missing when he was 5? And why did Burt have his entire house rigged with cameras? Notes Netflix in an official release, "This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath."

I Just Killed My Dad premieres Tuesday, Aug. 9, on Netflix.