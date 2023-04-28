Anthony Mackie is a wasteland warrior in Twisted Metal teaser

The new Peacock series is an adaptation of the '90s/2000s video game franchise of the same name.

Anthony Mackie has played a superhero, but now he'll be a survivor. On Friday morning, Peacock released the first teaser for their forthcoming series Twisted Metal, an adaptation of the classic PlayStation video game series of the same name.

Mackie stars as John Doe, "a motor-mouthed outsider" who has a chance at a better life, but only if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland that was once the United States of America. In the teaser, we see him gunning the engine of his Mad Max-worthy car, loading up his shotgun, and taking off down a road filled with fire and destruction.

The teaser ends with the terrifying visage of an ice cream truck-driving clown — who should be familiar to fans of the Twisted Metal games as the iconic character Sweet Tooth.

Twisted Metal Anthony Mackie in 'Twisted Metal.' | Credit: Peacock

The Twisted Metal franchise began in the '90s and continued through the 2000s, and this brief teaser is full of cultural signifiers from that era. Doe's license plate bears a "Got Milk?" ad from the campaign that was popular at the time, and he blasts Len's 1999 hit "Steal My Sunshine" as he drives — on a CD no less!

"The year was 2001. Weezer had welcomed fans to an Island in the Sun. Shrek was an all-star at the box office. Pizza Hut had delivered a salami pizza to the International Space Station. And I was a 16-year-old nerd who had just purchased Twisted Metal: Black," showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith said in a statement. "The second I inserted that disc into my PlayStation 2, I was transported to a chaotic demolition derby that left me cackling with glee at the chaos of it all. That inescapable feeling of joy is what I wanted to bring to life in our show."

Twisted Metal Key art for Peacock's 'Twisted Metal.' | Credit: Peacock

In addition to Mackie, Twisted Metal stars Stephanie Beatriz as the enigmatic woman Quiet and Thomas Haden Church as psychotic highway patrolman Agent Stone. Will Arnett voices Sweet Tooth, while Joe Seanoa (a.k.a. wrestler Samoa Jone) performs the character physically.

Watch the teaser above. All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal hit Peacock on July 27.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.