Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan share socially-distanced photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set

The two actors recently returned to the set of their upcoming Disney+ series , The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and they each shared some behind-the-scenes photos to mark the occasion.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally scheduled to debut on Disney+ in August, making it the first of the streaming service's many planned live-action Marvel series. But that timing was pushed back after production shut down in Prague in March, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A new release date has yet to be announced. (As of right now, the Disney+ website still has the show debuting sometime in "fall 2020.")