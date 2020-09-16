Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan share socially-distanced photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are getting back to work.
The two actors recently returned to the set of their upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and they each shared some behind-the-scenes photos to mark the occasion.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally scheduled to debut on Disney+ in August, making it the first of the streaming service's many planned live-action Marvel series. But that timing was pushed back after production shut down in Prague in March, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A new release date has yet to be announced. (As of right now, the Disney+ website still has the show debuting sometime in "fall 2020.")
Mackie and Stan are both reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and the new six-part series picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Chris Evans' Steve Rogers passed Captain America's shield on to Mackie's Falcon. Daniel Brühl is also returning as the villain Baron Zemo (last seen in Captain America: Civil War), while Emily VanCamp is also back on board as former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter. Wyatt Russell has also joined the cast in the new role of John Walker.
Kari Skogland directs the series and Malcolm Spellman serves as head writer.
