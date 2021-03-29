Anthony Mackie wishes he had his stuntman on hand in Running Wild With Bear Grylls clip

Anthony Mackie probably wishes he'd brought those Falcon wings along for Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

The Marvel star joins Grylls in the season 6 premiere of his National Geographic series, airing Monday night, and is subjected to the usual rigorous survival challenges, including rappelling down a massive cliff. As Grylls notes in the exclusive clip above, "I do a lot of climbing and rappelling, but this drop even makes me nervous. The rocks are unstable, the cold is numbing our hands, and it's a dizzying height to the bottom."

"This is why I have stuntmen," Mackie quips, adding, "I'm going full Tom Cruise." (Speaking of which... he'd be a great Running Wild guest!)

Running Wild (which previously aired on NBC) is part of Nat Geo's new Adventure Night programming, which also includes the series premiere of the new competition show Race to the Center of the Earth. That series pits four teams against each other in a race for a $1 million prize, with each group starting on a different continent.

Season 6 of Running Wild With Bear Grylls premieres on Nat Geo at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, followed by Race to the Center of the Earth at 10 p.m.