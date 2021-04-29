Anthony Mackie gets the last laugh after Tom Holland's 'I haven't seen the Falcon movie' roast

Three years after Spider-Man actor Tom Holland zinged Anthony Mackie over the lack of a Falcon-centric Marvel movie, the star behind Sam Wilson is now getting the last laugh.

Mackie posted a hilarious video from the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, bringing to mind the joke Holland made during an ACE Comic-Con panel in 2018.

Mackie, at the time, admitted he hadn't seen Spider-Man: Homecoming. To which, Holland replied, "I haven't seen the Falcon movie. Oh, no! There isn't one. Sorry."

Well, on Wednesday, after the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series introduced Mackie's Sam as the Marvel universe's new Captain America, the actor posted a video of him wearing the costume while suspended on wires on the show's set.

"Pulling up to #TOMHOLLAND house like..." Mackie tweeted, along with the "#Spideybuddy" hashtag.

It looks like there's going to be a Mackie-starring movie now, as EW confirmed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's lead writer, Malcolm Spellman, and one of his staff writers on the show, Dalan Musson, are working on a fourth Captain America movie.

Those involved have largely remained mum on the subject, but Mackie told EW, "I literally found out [the other day] in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!" [holds up a cellphone] "I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."

The Marvel stars love to dunk on Holland, and the Spidey actor keeps the fun going by firing back. For EW's digital cover story interview for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Mackie and costar Sebastian Stan couldn't help but toss in a zinger. (Shown in the video above.)

"I think at this point in our careers there's a certain a tinge of ego or competition involved," he said. "And the great thing about my entire ride in the Marvel career is, from [Robert Downey Jr.] down to Tom Holland, which is down."

"I knew you were gonna say that," Stan replied as they both erupted in laughs. "There's only one bottom."

