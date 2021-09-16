The Discovery+ series is launching just in time for Halloween season.

Watch Anthony Anderson and his mom scare the ectoplasm out of home buyers in House Haunters

Anthony Anderson and his mom are ready to have a ghoulishly good time.

As spooky season approaches, the Black-ish star will join his mother, To Tell the Truth cohost Doris Bowman, to scare unsuspecting home buyers in the new Discovery+ series House Haunters — and we've got an exclusive look at the trailer.

As seen in the video above, the show follows the duo as they plant hidden cameras and prank folks looking over prospective real estate and home renovations. Over six half-hour episodes, Anderson and Bowman will work their mischief on not just house hunters, realtors, and handymen, but also HGTV stars, including Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project) and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home).

House Haunters Anthony Anderson and his mom, Doris Bowman, on 'House Haunters' | Credit: discovery+

The series, which will be available to stream beginning Oct. 7, comes as part of Discovery's cross-brand Ghostober programming. Expect humorous high jinks with creepy dolls come to life, mysterious pests on the loose, home decor that has a mind of its own, and seemingly haunted spaces.

"If there's one thing you should know about me and my mom, we love a good prank," Anderson said in a statement. "And we're bringing the fun to the perfect place — an open house."

Bowman added, "Anthony and I love laughter and fun, so a hidden-camera prank show is right up our alley. We can't wait to show you what we have up our sleeves."