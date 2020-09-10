Ant-Man star Paul Rudd shrinks back into the world of small creatures with new docuseries

Paul Rudd will once again be seeing the world from a teeny perch.

The Ant-Man star is narrating and executive producing Tiny World, an Apple Original docuseries about the planet's smallest creatures. EW can exclusively premiere the trailer (above) for the 12-part series exploring some of the Earth's smallest critters.

Tiny World will give viewers a unique perspective into the natural world, illuminating the ingenuity and resilience of over 200 species. Each episode combines stunning cinematography with dynamic storytelling to show the world through the eyes of the tiniest animals and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive. Nearly a decade of filming in ecosystems around the world — ranging from the African savanna to the backyard garden — reveals never-before-seen moments captured by the latest in groundbreaking video technology.

The series is produced by Plimsoll Productions and written and executive produced by Tom Hugh-Jones. Martha Holmes and Grant Mansfield also serve as executive producers on behalf of Plimsoll Productions.

The first half of Tiny World will premiere globally Oct. 2 on AppleTV+, with the second part following in 2021.

Rudd, known for portraying the size-shifting hero Ant-Man in four Marvel films, has previously narrated one installment of NFL's Hard Knocks sports docuseries in 2007.