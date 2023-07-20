"There's no age limit on living life fully," said Williams, who wed Sharon MaHarry in May.

Happy Days star Anson Williams marries at 73, with castmate Donny Most as his best man

Goodbye, gray sky, hello, blue: Anson Williams is married.

The Happy Days alum, 73, wed his partner Sharon MaHarry, a writer and real estate broker, in an intimate ceremony at the couple's home in Ojai, Calif., on May 6. Williams' Happy Days costar and longtime friend Donny Most, who played Ralph Malph, a close pal of Williams' Warren "Potsie" Weber, also had a special part in the ceremony, serving as best man.

The site of the nuptials was the same spot where MaHarry and Williams first met 13 years ago, when she sold him the residence, according to PEOPLE. At the time, Williams was married to Jackie Gerken; they divorced in 2019.

MaHarry, meanwhile, was mourning the loss of her husband of 35 years and recovering from an injury. "I just thought this was it. I'm a widow, this is who I am now," MaHarry told PEOPLE, adding that she was in "such a dark place." When she reconnected with Williams, however, "he completely turned that around," she said. "It was like a gift from God that I met him."

Sharon MaHarry and Anson Williams Sharon MaHarry and Anson Williams | Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Williams said it was "marvelous" to find love again, which he at first did not think possible. "At this age, to be able to find that kind of full connection for the first time, and what that means — it's a miracle," he said. "I would trade my stardom, notoriety, all that bologna for Sharon in a minute."

He added, "There's no age limit on being loved. There's no age limit on living life fully."

In addition to his Golden Globe-nominated role as the gullible but well-intentioned singer Potsie on Happy Days, Williams has appeared on Baywatch, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boy Meets World, and most recently The Odd Couple. He has also directed a number of TV episodes, on shows including The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Charmed, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Donny Most and Anson Williams on 'Happy Days' Donny Most and Anson Williams on 'Happy Days' | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content

His next project will be a one-woman stage play based on MaHarry's book Crazy Mama: A Memoir of Love and Madness. It chronicles MaHarry's upbringing with a mother who struggled with mental illness. "It's going to be very effective in bringing a light on mental illness, but also in a very human way that is positive and I think will help support funds needed for facilities to help people," Williams teased to PEOPLE. "I'm so proud of Sharon. It's so good."