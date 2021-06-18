Annie Murphy says her Kevin Can F**k Himself role is 'worlds away' from Schitt's Creek

With her new role as a suffering sitcom wife on the innovative AMC dramedy, the Emmy winner jokes that there's "very little Alexis to be found."

Annie Murphy traded in one irreverent show title for another. After six seasons on the Emmy-winning comedy Schitt's Creek, for which she earned her own supporting actress statue, she's now the star of AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself, a high-concept dramedy she sums up well: "It's a show about the sitcom wife we've grown used to, but we see her not through her husband's eyes anymore," Murphy tells EW. "We see her in the life that she lives when she's not serving sandwiches and being the butt of the joke."

Through her character Allison's experience - which is shot in shiny multicam whenever she's with her frustratingly charismatic Masshole spouse, Kevin (Eric Petersen), and shifts to a grayer single-cam format when they're apart - the show ingeniously exposes how "there's so much misogyny and sexism and bigotry and racism that's just kind of glossed over by a laugh track," Murphy says. "It's really interesting to be able to see the humanity of it all and the impact that this multicam life is having on this real woman who is the butt of these jokes."

Kevin Can F Himself Eric Petersen and Annie Murphy on 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' | Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC

Having now seen the final product, Murphy admits, "Even though we shot it and I read all the scripts and everything, when I actually saw the transition from multicam to single-cam, the multicam really took on a whole new life. Like I couldn't just watch it as a squeaky-clean and bright, shiny, funny sitcom anymore because everything then had an undertone to it, and a deeper impact. So I hope people can see that."

Still, Murphy maintains that "the multicam is super-enjoyable too. It's a very funny multicam." Reflecting further on what drew her to her new role, Murphy says that coming off Schitt's Creek, "[it] was really important to me that I find a character that's worlds away from Alexis. As much as I love her, for my career, I needed to do that. So when this script fell into my lap, it was just like my heart leapt and my eyes shot [out] because this character is so far from Alexis."

She cracks that Allison is "a lower-middle-class Worcester woman at the end of her rope, with a terrible wardrobe and a terrible accent."

Kevin Can F Himself Annie Murphy on 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' | Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC

In other words, for viewers of the beloved Canadian sitcom who enter Kevin Can F**k Himself expecting a little bit more of Alexis Rose, the actress gently suggests they "just go back and rewatch Schitt's Creek - there is very little Alexis to be found."

Kevin Can F**k Himself premieres Sunday, June 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

