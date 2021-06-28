Harry Connick Jr. will play Daddy Warbucks in NBC's Annie Live! musical

The Emmy and Grammy winner joins Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan.

NBC's live Annie musical has found its Daddy Warbucks to join Taraji P. Henson.

Emmy and Grammy winner Harry Connick Jr. has been cast as the over-the-top billionaire who welcomes little orphan Annie into his home, the network announced on Monday.

Reid Shelton originated the Daddy Warbucks role in the first Broadway production of Annie, and Albert Finney famously played the character in the 1982 film. Jamie Foxx picked up the role for the 2014 movie version.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to play Daddy Warbucks in Annie Live! and working alongside Taraji P. Henson is a dream come true," Connick said in a statement. "I love this show, and it's musical message of love and hope couldn't come at a better time."

Henson was previously announced in the role of Miss Hannigan, the devious head of Annie's orphanage.

Harry Connick Jr. and Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks from Annie Harry Connick Jr. will play Daddy Warbucks in 'Annie Live!' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images; Everett Collection

"We are thrilled to have Harry Connick Jr. playing Daddy Warbucks," said executive producer Robert Greenblatt. "He's a true entertainer who sings - and dances - with the best of them, and he will bring a completely fresh approach to this character. And he will give Taraji P. Henson's Miss Hannigan a run for her money for Annie!"

A nationwide casting search is still going to find an actress for Annie. Rehearsals will start in New York around October ahead of a premiere on NBC this Dec. 2.

Greenblatt executive produces Annie Live! with Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, while Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski will direct.