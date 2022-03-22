Ironically, before their round of "Name That Tune" started, The Kelly Clarkson Show host asked her band, "Can y'all play a frickin' song I'll know?!"

Anne Hathaway delivers devastating blow to Kelly Clarkson, recognizing 'Since U Been Gone' before the host

The Kelly Clarkson Show Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The hits kept coming for Kelly Clarkson, who not only lost a fourth consecutive round of "Name That Tune" to guest Anne Hathaway in a new clip from Tuesday's The Kelly Clarkson Show, but the song she didn't recognize was her own iconic single "Since U Been Gone."

Ironically, before the round even started a desperate Clarkson shouts to her band "Can y'all play a frickin' song I'll know?!" While they clearly oblige, it's her Oscar winner competitor who gets to the buzzer first, leading to Clarkson hilariously diving towards the floor in shame.

Hathaway, who was on the daytime talk show to promote her new AppleTV+ series WeCrashed, was quick to share her admiration for the track's original singer, bowing down to the host after the round, and saying "Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song Everybody here knew it on the first [note]."

As if losing the round wasn't enough, comedian Matt Iseman, who was hosting the "Name That Tune" segment, rubs salt in the Grammy winner's wound by saying "And may I remind you, Kelly Clarkson just missed her own song."

The whole commotion caused Clarkson to invoke another American Idol winner's breakout hit, with her entering the fifth round by saying "Jesus, take the wheel."

Watch the full clip of Anne Hathaway and Kelly Clarkson above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: