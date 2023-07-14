Mama June Shannon has given an update on the health of her eldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in her liver, kidney, and lung in January.

"She's had, like, four cancer treatments, but she will not have any more chemo treatments," Shannon told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. "The next course, if she chooses to, if that time comes, will be immune therapy or clinical trials. And she just wants to see how it's gonna go, and we don't know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive."

Cardwell's younger sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird told ET that though Anna "doesn't have hair, she has no eyebrows, she doesn't have any hair on her arms or anything like that," she's still able to "go to the grocery store, she can drive herself, she's still able to take the kids to and from places." Cardwell has two daughters: Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7.

Shannon noted that while the family knows Anna's cancer is terminal, they are doing their best to take things "one day at a time."

"She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission," she told ET. "We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know." Added Efird, "Honestly, who's not to say a year from now, they don't have a cure? The medical field is growing every single day."

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

