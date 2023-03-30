Cardwell was reportedly diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in her liver, kidney, and lung in January after undergoing tests in response to stomach aches, and went through her first round of chemotherapy last month.

Representatives for Shannon did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Cardwell first appeared alongside her mother and half-sister on TLC's Toddlers and Tiaras, and then on the family's own spin-off, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which launched in 2012. Shannon later got her own show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, which was rebranded as Mama June: Road to Redemption.

'Mama June' Shannon 'Mama June' Shannon | Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Cardwell and Shannon have had a strained relationship over the years. In 2003, Cardwell moved in with her grandmother after she claims she was sexually assaulted by Shannon's then-boyfriend Mark McDaniel, who served a 10-year prison sentence for child molestation. When Shannon reunited with McDaniel after his release from prison in 2014, TLC canceled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Cardwell told PEOPLE that her mother hadn't initially believed her accusations: "A week or so after it happened, I talked to Mama and she was upset, crying and saying, 'I don't believe you, I don't believe you, why would you do this to me?'"

Cardwell, now 28, has two daughters of her own. Two days before TMZ broke the news of her cancer diagnosis, she returned to Instagram, writing, "Your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that's going to happen hahah I love y'all and I hope y'all hope y'all are having a good week." The comments on the photo are now filled with fans sending messages of support.

TMZ reports that the family "has come together to help in any way they can" and is "very hopeful" that Cardwell will recover.

