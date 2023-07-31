Angus Cloud, Euphoria star, dies at 25

Angus Cloud, a breakout star on TV drama Euphoria, has died. He was 25 years old.

Cloud died Monday at his family's home in Oakland, according to his family.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," they shared in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Although no official cause of death was disclosed, his family's statement alludes to Cloud struggling with the recent death of his father and his own mental health.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud was best known for his role as Fezco, a drug dealer with a heart of gold, on the Sam Levinson drama, Euphoria. Cloud appeared on the HBO series from its launch in 2019.

"A lot of people say, 'Oh, it must be so easy. You get to play yourself on TV,'" he previously told EW of his work on Euphoria. "I'm like 'Yeah, I guess, but you try to get up in front of a 30-40 person team, a hundred extras and two huge, million dollar cameras and act natural.' It's not as easy as it sounds."

He was born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey on July 10, 1998 in Oakland, Calif., though he maintained strong ties with his family in Ireland. He was a classmate of Euphoria costar Zendaya at Oakland School for the Arts.

Cloud also appeared in music videos for Noah Cyrus, Juice WRLD, and Becky G & Karol G. He can also be seen in 2021's North Hollywood and 2023's The Line. At the time of his death, Cloud had several projects in the pipeline, including an untitled Universal Monsters film.

He is survived by a younger brother and twin sisters.

Following news of the actor's death, the Euphoria account tweeted, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

In Euphoria's season 2 finale, Fezco's adopted little brother Ashtray (Javon Walton) has what appears to be a fatal confrontation with police, while Fez, dressed to attend Lexi's play, is wounded and arrested. While the HBO hit was renewed for a third season in February 2022, new episodes won't be released until at least 2025.

