Angry Birds Netflix TV series slingshots toward 2021 premiere

Image zoom Netflix

Angry Birds type Video Games

First games, then movies, then Transformers, now TV. Those Angry Birds just keep hurdling through them all.

After last year's release of The Angry Birds Movie 2, Rovio, the nest of the franchise, is now taking these characters to the small screen for the first time with an animated Netflix series to launch in 2021.

Titled Angry Birds: Summer Madness, the show will take "its cue from the humor and tone of the Angry Birds Movie franchise while revealing a fresh new look," according to a press release. Though, it's unclear if there will be any narrative continuity with the movies or if any of the voice cast will reprise roles in Summer Madness. A rep for Netflix declined to comment.

Jason Sudeikis voiced Red, Josh Gad voiced Chuck, Danny McBride voiced Bomb, and Peter Dinklage voiced Mighty Eagle in the first two Angry Birds movies. A cast for the show hasn't been announced as of yet.

The order of 40 11-minute episodes for Summer Madness with feature Red, Bomb, Chuck, and a cast of new characters. The premise sets tween birds in a summer camp setting "under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle," an official logline reads. "Explosive antics, improbable pranks, and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hellbent on causing as much mayhem as possible!"

Summer Madness is in development through Netflix, CAKE, and Rovio. Rovio's CMO, Ville Heijari, says, "Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy."

Related content: