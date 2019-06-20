Cordelia has grown so much over the course of the first two seasons of Angel (remember how awful she was during Buffy?!), but this installment cements her as one of the best characters of the franchise. Her importance is clear through the alternate reality of what would have happened if she never joined up with Angel: She would have been a famous actress, but Angel would have gone crazy. That’s why her selfless decision at the end of the hour (and her transformation into part-demon) feels so earned. Too bad she couldn’t use her visions to see how it would end up changing her life forever… and not in a good way.