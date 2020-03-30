Andy Cohen to host Watch What Happens Live from home despite coronavirus diagnosis

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Andy Cohen will continue to host Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, coronavirus be damned.

Bravo announced Monday that new episodes of the late-night talk show will begin airing Monday at 11 p.m. ET. Relocating to Cohen's New York City apartment, the show's first episode back since the host was diagnosed with COVID-19 will feature Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna, and Jerry O'Connell via video chats.

The new format will feature various "Bravolebrity and celebrity guests," games, at-home show-and-tells, and surprises. Additional guests who will appear on the show this week include Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, John Mayer, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga, and Joe Gorga.

"Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo!" Cohen, 51, wrote on Instagram, featuring a photo of his new at-home setup. "THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!"

Cohen announced on March 20 that he tested positive for coronavirus "after a few days of self-quarantine and not feeling great."

"As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better," he wrote at the time on social media. "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Additional late-night TV hosts are making their return from newly established remote studios. This week, John Oliver hosted the latest episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight from his home, and NBC announced Seth Meyers would return to airing new "hybrid episodes" of Late Night that will be part new material filmed from his home and part "vintage material."

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

