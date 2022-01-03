The Bravo savant had no filter during his CNN New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

Andy Cohen shares his only regret from viral New Year's Eve rant: 'I was just stupid and drunk'

Blame it on the booze.

Andy Cohen shared that he does regret the comments he made about Ryan Seacrest and ABC during his New Year's Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper on CNN — but he fully stands by his drunken remarks about former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.

While hosting New Year's Eve Live from Times Square with Cooper, the Bravo savant threw some shade at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. "If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing," he said on air. "I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing."

In a postmortem on his radio show on Monday (above), Cohen said he "felt bad" about the remarks, clarifying that he believes Seacrest is a "great guy."

"The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy," he told co-host John Hill on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "And I really regret saying that. I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

"I just kept talking and I shouldn't have, and I felt bad about that," Cohen added. "So that is the only thing. It's the only thing." Towards the end of the broadcast, Cohen also shared his unfiltered thoughts about de Blasio while Eric Adams was sworn in as the city's new mayor.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's New Year's Eve special. | Credit: CNN

"Watching Mayor de Blasio do his 'victory lap' dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York! The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara, sucka!" Cohen said in the special.

"Is there anything else you think I should apologize for, John?" Cohen joked on Monday. Hill said no additional apologies were warranted, adding, "It's done. What's done is done. I liked 'sayonara sucker.'"

Listen to Cohen and Hill's conversation above.