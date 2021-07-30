Andy Cohen supports Nicki Minaj's wish to take over his RHOP reunion gig

The rapper wants to host the next 'Housewives' reunion, and Cohen is all for it.

Word on the street is, Nicki Minaj is about to get Real.

On Thursday, the "Barbie Dreams" rapper posted a Real Housewives of Potomac teaser to her Instagram, noting in the caption "I'll be hosting the reunion. 🥳 lmk what y'all want me to ask chile🥴"

Of course, in the Housewives' season-ending reunion episodes, the moderator's chair (the nearest seats to which are highly coveted indicators of status) has always been filled by Bravo host and super-producer Andy Cohen — but he expressed his support for Minaj taking over his gig. "I want to see this! 👏👏🔥🔥" he commented on the post.

The show's cast members seem all-in on the idea, too. "All right now [fire]," wrote the Grande Dame of Potomac herself, Karen Huger. "Yessssss Queen 👑" enthused Wendy Osefo, to which Minaj responded "it's givin the most iconic reunion of awl time chi."

"C'mon thennnnnn!!!!🌸🔥" wrote Candiace Dillard Bassett; Minaj replied "omw!" New cast member Mia Thornton added "Oh, It's about to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," and the proposed host even got the approval of the Green-Eyed Bandits, too, with Gizelle Bryant writing, "Yesssssss!!!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼" and Robyn Dixon commenting with the emojis "🙌🏽🌸🙌🏽🌸🙌🏽🌸🙌🏽🌸" Minaj answered the latter, "we bouta have so much fun 🥳"

It might sound like just a pipe dream, but stranger things have happened on Bravo (have they ever!) — and Minaj seems to mean business. In her Instagram Stories, she directed her fans to "binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty. My questions will be well thought out, too 🤣. Mixed with funny & epic, of course."

Nicki Minaj Credit: Nicki Minaj/instagram

In the reunion arena, they need to be. The always-dramatic episodes see the 'wives explain their actions from the season, and it's on Cohen — or whoever the host might be next — to make sure they don't sneak out of answering for their behavior. This season is only three episodes in, but feuds between Bryant and Huger as well as Thornton and Osefo have already stirred up drama among the DMV 'wives — and will need to be addressed when they have their high-glamour reunion showdown.

Following that promise, Minaj posted another slide to her Story: A screenshot of a text conversation with a contact named "Joe Publicist," who texted her that "Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion. Tapes around October," then followed up: "Would be a really funny f---ing moment."

Nicki Minaj Credit: Nicki Minaj/instagram

She replied unequivocally, "I WANT TO DO IT!!!!!!!!!!!!" Joe Publicist promised to get her the details.

Cohen made his support known on his own Instagram, too, re-sharing the first slide from Minaj's Story with the added commentary, "👑 NICKI IS NOT PLAYING! 👑" She'd better not be — the Housewives of Potomac never do.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.