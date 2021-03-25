EW speaks with the face of Bravo TV about fan calls for Kris Jenner to appear on RHOBH.

Kris Jenner and Andy Cohen both want her to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

For those of you keeping up with Kris Jenner's Bravo prospects, Andy Cohen has an update.

Upon hearing the news that Keeping Up with the Kardashians would come to an end with its 20th season, fans clamored for reality matriarch and world-class momager Kris Jenner to join another unscripted series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (It's really fine if she technically lives in Calabasas; Yolanda Hadid lived in Malibu, Erika Girardi in Pasadena, etc.)

Andy Cohen, Kris Jenner Image zoom Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cohen interviews Jenner — along with her daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian — as part of his new E! docuseries For Real: The Story of Reality TV (premiering Thursday), which chronicles the history and impact of unscripted programming. Chatting with the famous family about life after KUWTK, he mentions the fan demand for Kris to join RHOBH. She says she'd love to come on the show — as a guest, not a Housewife.

So can we take that as confirmation that she will? "I think so," Cohen tells EW.

She won't appear on the upcoming season 11, since it shot at the same time as KUWTK's season 20 and "there were tremendous difficulties [since] they weren't doing events because of COVID," Cohen explains (Jenner has appeared once on the show, attending a charity auction hosted by Richards where she donated a huge pile of cash). "So I think down the line, that would be great."

Back in September, Cohen addressed the rumors about Jenner joining RHOBH on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. "She would be a huge get," the Bravo executive producer said.

He acknowledged that Jenner is genuinely friends with the cast, Kyle Richards especially, but ultimately said he expected she wouldn't join the show because she wouldn't be a producer on it, as she is on KUWTK. "She wouldn't have control over the edits, so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can't see her surrendering that power."

Speaking of overlapping reality resumés, Kim also discusses her time on The Simple Life during the For Real interview with Cohen, clarifying the capacity in which she worked for Paris Hilton — whose mother Kathy also happens to be the sister of Kyle Richards, and will appear in RHOBH season 11 as a Friend of the Housewives.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres Thursday, March 25, at 9 p.m. on E!

