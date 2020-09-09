Andy Cohen says Kris Jenner joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would be a 'huge get'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills type TV Show network Bravo genre Reality

Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are clamoring for the world's most famous momager to join the franchise, and Bravo's Andy Cohen admitted Jenner would be "a huge get" for the show — with some caveats.

“I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join the Housewives — she is good friends with Kyle [Richards], this should happen, make it happen," the Real Housewives executive producer said during his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live on Wednesday. "And then I tweeted that I would be talking about it on the radio today and I got a whole bunch of tweets saying don’t do it. It’s so interesting to me."

Cohen also weighed the pros and cons of Jenner joining the reality show, which follows a group of wealthy women in Los Angeles enjoying lavish lifestyles (though most of them don't actually live in Beverly Hills anymore).

“I think it would be a huge get," he said. "By the way, she is already connected with the cast. She’s good buddies with Kyle, no joke. She knows everyone on the show. She is buddies with [Lisa] Rinna, I think."

Ultimately, however, Cohen said Jenner would not want to join the cast, as she'd lose the control she had as an executive producer on KUWTK, which chronicled her family's lives since 2007 and is slated to premiere its last season in 2021.

"I don’t think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?" he asked. "She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits, so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power.”

Despite her friendship with Richards, Jenner did not make her first appearance on RHOBH — a show which has been on the air since 2010 — until this past season, where she attended a fundraiser party for Los Angeles Children's Hospital at Richard's home and made a $25,000 donation. Perhaps Jenner knew KUWTK was ending and wanted to dip her toes into the water to see if she could nab a future spot in the opening credits where she's holding her own diamond?

Like Cohen said, RHOBH fans seem pretty divided over Jenner's possible inclusion.

Richards seems to be all for Jenner joining the show, as she liked an Instagram post suggesting the idea.

