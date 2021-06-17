Andy Cohen dismisses Erika Girardi documentary as 'questionable'

The Bravo host shared his thoughts on The Housewife and the Hustler, a new film exploring the legal troubles plaguing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her estranged husband.

"I don't think that documentary will affect her future on the show," Cohen told a listener who called in to his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, and confessed that after seeing the movie, she didn't want to watch the reality series anymore.

"I will say the idea that Danielle Staub and Dana Wilkey are the experts in this documentary about Erika is questionable at best," added Cohen, referencing the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest, respectively. "So I kind of realized I wasn't gonna learn anything new from them about Erika. The Tom Girardi stories continue to be deeply disturbing, and we have to see how this plays out."

Erika Girardi and Andy Cohen Andy Cohen and Erika Girardi | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, we got a glimpse at what Girardi will be dealing with as she reveals the details of the couple's split to the other women in her life. A month after separating, the couple was sued for using their divorce to embezzle money that was supposed to go to victims killed in a 2018 Boeing plane crash.

The Hulu documentary addresses the scandal surrounding the couple, who wed in 1999, chronicling Tom's life with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and features previously undisclosed court records, voicemail messages, and a deposition tape. Despite a thorough exploration, it's still unclear just how much Girardi knew about her ex-husband's legal issues.

"Tom and Erika, they're stuck together in these bankruptcy proceedings. A lot of these debts that they owe in bankruptcy proceedings, [they] owe together, possibly," said Brandon Lowrey, a reporter at Law360. "It's going to be hard for her to say she didn't know that anything was going on."