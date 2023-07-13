"I was never naked on purpose," Consuelos responded during a discussion about appropriate age limits on parents bathing with their children.

Andy Cohen asks Mark Consuelos if he's been naked in front of his daughter in parenting advice segment

Andy Cohen used his guest-hosting gig on Live With Kelly & Mark to work through some parenting issues on Thursday's episode of the long-running talk show.

Filling in for his longtime pal Kelly Ripa, the Bravo personality and Watch What Happens Live host pivoted from a discussion about crop tops to one seeking parental advice from Mark Consuelos.

"Speaking of skin, I wanted to ask you, I needed your advice about a parenting thing," he asked Ripa's husband, who joined Live permanently in April. "So, Ben and I have taken baths, he loves to take a bath, whatever, I guess that's normal. Now, were you ever naked in front of Lola? Like, I have a daughter, what is the protocol there? Because I'm a little bit of a nudie, and I feel like I need to start locking it up."

Consuelos said he "was never naked on purpose," and that "the rule of thumb was when they start speaking. When they start saying words."

Cohen continued, noting that "there will be no bath time for me and my daughter, that's weird." He then pressed Consuelos on whether the actor thought the idea was awkward or not.

"Your eyes are telling me that's weird," Cohen said. "I just need the protocol."

After asking Consuelos when he thinks bath time should stop with his four-year-old son, Consuelos responded, "Like, two years ago."

A representative for Live did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Cohen elaborated in the show's opening that he regularly discusses his feelings on bath time on his radio show, and that he's conflicted on when he should stop.



