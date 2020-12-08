Andrew Rannells and Jimmy Fallon stage 2020: The Musical by remixing Broadway hits

The Tonight Show (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Broadway is still closed, but there's a new original musical that just opened on The Tonight Show. It's modern, it's timely, and it stars Andrew Rannells from The Book of Mormon and the film version of The Prom. It's 2020: The Musical, Jimmy Fallon's latest late-night extravaganza that recaps the past year through remixes of Broadway hits.

"Defying Gravity" from Wicked becomes "Losing My Sanity" for the quarantine crowd, "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors becomes "Suddenly COVID," "You Can't Stop the Beat" from Hairspray becomes a "You Can't Stop the Count" anthem for the election, and "My Shot" from Hamilton becomes about the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

There are plenty more musical moments to remind us all of what a hellfire year this was, as if we needed reminding. At least we have Rannells' vocals and Fallon's late-night hijinks to keep this entertaining. Although, let's make this and the Black Mirror team's Death to 2020 Netflix comedy the last we get of these year-end sketches. No more. It's been done.