Watch Andrew Lincoln's cute Walking Dead farewell message for Danai Gurira

It's true: Danai Gurira has officially departed The Walking Dead. Sunday's episode didn't kill off her beloved katana-wielding character Michonne, but it did send her out of the show, leaving the door open for a possible reunion with Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes in the planned Walking Dead movie.

But even before that, Lincoln had some words for Gurira in the form of a cute farewell message on Instagram that included changing the words of the Bond theme "Live and Let Die" to "Simply love you Danai. Ah yes we love you Danai." After serenading Gurira on the piano, just as he did for Chandler Riggs in 2018, Lincoln turned to the camera and spoke to her, semi-in character as Rick.

"We love you, Danai. Wow, wow, wow. What a thing," Lincoln, who departed the show after last season, said. "I remember the first time I met you. You were fainted. You had collapsed outside the gates of the prison. Rick Grimes and his son, I thought you were a maniac with your katana swords, but my son Carl thought we should save you. So I ran out. The whole or production insisted I not pick you up, that the scene would finish as soon as I got you into a fireman's lift. Oh no."

Gurira leaves not for another show, but to go behind the scenes as showrunner for HBO Max's Americanah series. Read EW's in-depth interview with the actress-turned-producer about her future.

