The actor follows up Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tick, Tick… Boom! with a miniseries about a devout Mormon detective questioning his beliefs while investigating gruesome murders.

Andrew Garfield goes full True Detective in FX's first Under the Banner of Heaven trailer

The Andrew Garfield-ssance continues with a brand-new look at the actor pulling a Matthew McConaughey and transitioning into True Detective mode.

Following his turns in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tick, Tick… Boom!, FX has released the first trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven, which stars Garfield as Detective Pyre, a Utah cop and Church of Latter-day Saints elder who is committed to his faith and his family. While investigating a double murder, he starts to question some of the church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer.

"The evidence points to things and to beliefs that I've only ever heard whisperings about," Pyre says in the trailer.

The limited series hails from Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and is based on the best-selling true-crime book of the same name by Jon Krakauer. Black also serves as executive producer alongside Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who's back in headlines after Hulu's Normal People for her upcoming role in the buzzy horror film Flesh, also stars in Under the Banner of Heaven as Brenda, a faithful Mormon who becomes the victim of a brutal murder.

"I wonder how something so horrific could have come to pass," Pyre ponders amid the teaser's dramatic soundtrack.

The footage also glimpses some of the surrounding cast, which includes Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat, and Christopher Heyerdahl.

FX plans to release Under the Banner of Heaven sometime this year on Hulu. Watch the trailer above.