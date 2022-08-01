Andor is 'tired of losing' in rebellious Star Wars series' new trailer

The Rebels will need all the heroes they can get.

"This is what revolution looks like," promises the new trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series Andor.

The riveting, action-packed promo covers Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) first steps towards rebellion. Luna himself presented the trailer on Monday during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"It's quite unique, because we know what Cassian is capable of, but we're going to meet him when he doesn't know he's capable of that," Luna said during the segment. "We're going to meet him when life is tough, it's a very dark and interesting life because it's just a regular guy that suddenly has to become part of something bigger, has to become part of a community that rises."

The new footage also sees the return of Forest Whitaker as callused rebel leader Saw Gerrera and Genevieve O'Reilly as intergalactic politician Mon Mothma. Rounding out the cast list is Adria Arjona, Robert Emms, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, and Kyle Soller.

Cassian was first introduced in Rogue One, which saw the character lead a rebel force in stealing the Death Star plans. The new show is created by Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy, a prolific screenwriter and director, as well as an architect of Bourne franchise. The two-season production will be divided into 12 episodes each.

Last month, Luna appeared on EW's Star Wars podcast Dagobah Dispatch and shared his excitement over having the chance to reprise his role, noting he had "so much more to do and say" as the affable spy.

"I mean, I never thought of being part of this universe at all," Luna said of being a part of Rogue One. "I was just a fan, and one day I got a call. I thought it was going to be a one-time thing in my life, and I shared it with my kids, and I saw it. I was ready to move on. And then I was invited to [return for the show], and it made complete sense. I had so much more to say and do with this role. I just wanted to explore many things that I thought about while I was shooting that a film would never allow you to explore."

Luna added that Andor, which kicks off about five years before the events of Rogue One, is about "revolution."

"Even though it's called Andor, it's about a revolution," Luna added. "It's an ensemble. It's about a group of people. It's about community. You'll have the chance to meet many characters you don't know and visit places you don't know existed in this galaxy."

While the show was originally slated to hit Disney+ on August 31, its three-episode premiere has been pushed to September 21.

Listen to our full interview with Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Sanne Wohlenberg on EW's new Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch.