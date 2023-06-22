Andor stars tease multiple versions of their characters in season 2

There are also some very unique tributes to Dedra Meero out there.

It was a raucous affair when Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Adria Arjona stopped by EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast to talk all things Andor. Did the conversation somehow segue into the finer points of the teenage closet kissing game Seven Minutes in Heaven? Yes. Yes, it did. Did the actors weigh in on whether Soller's Syril Karn could make a successful romantic move on Gough's Dedra Meero? You betcha. And did Gough actually ask Arjona to thank her for torturing her character of Bix Caleen? Indeed.

You can now hear all that, as well as more shenanigans and hijinks, on the latest episode of the Dagobah Dispatch. Of course, we also asked the trio of terror to tell us what to expect from Syril, Dedra, and Bix in season 2 of Andor (which Stellan Skarsgård told us last week was proceeding along nicely without a striking Tony Gilroy).

What's so interesting about season 2 — which will be arriving in August 2024 — is that it will cover five years. The action picks up a year after the events of season 1, and will them jump forward a year every few episodes until we end right as the story in Rogue One begins. That means we won't meet just one version of Bix, Syril, and Dedra.

"Throughout the season, all of our characters evolve because there's so much time," Arjona says. "There's a time gap in between every couple of episodes. So this season, for me, is super interesting because I get to grow with Bix. And it continues to happen throughout the entire season. So you get to meet, like, three different versions of Bix."

As for whether Bix will be all-in on the rebellion like Cassian — especially after the torture she endured at the hands of Dedra — Arjona teases that "There's an anger that I hope builds in Bix. Whether it's revenge or whether it's a closeness with Cassian because he saved her — of course she has to lean in. She's always been a part of it, and I think by episode 9 of season 1, it was obvious someone must do something."

Soller agrees with Arjona's assessment that each character will go through multiple iterations. "There's a year gap ... before we even start season 2," says the galaxy's biggest space cereal fan. "So these characters have progressed so much from when we last saw them. And then each character does have about three different versions that they wind up continuing to grow through and towards."

As for his character, Soller notes that "Syril is on his kind of journey of trying to reach the upper echelons with the Bureau of Standards. And I'm trying to see whatever happens from that little moment covered at the end of season 1."

That would be the moment when Syril saved Dedra from the riot on Ferrix. And the fact that Dedra needed saving at all can't sit well with the Imperial Security Bureau supervisor. "The repercussions of what happened at the riot, she's going to have to figure out what happens to her after that," Gough says. "Because you see her at her weakest at the end of the season of season 1." But the actress also promises that "she's still on her journey of wanting the world to be far more ordered than it is."

Speaking of which, it turns out Syril is not the only one obsessed with Dedra. Gough has been on the receiving end of some unique tributes to her character. "There's a lot of middle-aged men who like Dedra," laughs Gough. "I'll leave it at that. And I get a lot of women sending me footage of themselves dressed as Dedra walking in and out of rooms and drinking coffee, which I find inspiring. And unnerving."

Perhaps it is fitting that the actress playing Supervisor Meero can't help but find the flaws in these fan videos. "The Dedra in me wants to point out that the costume is not the right color, and it really bothers me. It's not stone! They wear white costumes!"

For our entire conversation with Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Adria Arjona, listen to the latest episode of the Dagobah Disptach.

