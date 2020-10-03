Andie MacDowell to star alongside daughter Margaret Qualley in Netflix's Maid

Like mother, like daughter: Andie MacDowell is joining her daughter Margaret Qualley in Netflix's upcoming dramedy series Maid, EW has confirmed. MacDowell will play Qualley's onscreen mother in the series, marking their first-ever onscreen pairing.

Filming for Maid has already begun in Vancouver, but was halted recently along with many other productions due to delays in receiving COVID-19 test results in the city. No release date for the series has been set.

MacDowell recently appeared in the comedy-horror film Ready or Not and Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral miniseries, based on the beloved 1994 rom-com in which she starred. Qualley, meanwhile, saw her profile rise last year with her acclaimed turns in OUATIH and FX's Fosse/Verdon, which earned her an Emmy nod for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.