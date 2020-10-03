Andie MacDowell to star alongside daughter Margaret Qualley in Netflix's Maid
Like mother, like daughter: Andie MacDowell is joining her daughter Margaret Qualley in Netflix's upcoming dramedy series Maid, EW has confirmed. MacDowell will play Qualley's onscreen mother in the series, marking their first-ever onscreen pairing.
Based on Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, Maid follows a single mother (Qualley) who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. The series will co-star Nick Robinson and Anika Noni Rose, with Molly Smith Metzler (Shameless, Orange is the New Black) as showrunner. The show's executive producers also include John Wells and Qualley's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Margot Robbie.
Filming for Maid has already begun in Vancouver, but was halted recently along with many other productions due to delays in receiving COVID-19 test results in the city. No release date for the series has been set.
MacDowell recently appeared in the comedy-horror film Ready or Not and Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral miniseries, based on the beloved 1994 rom-com in which she starred. Qualley, meanwhile, saw her profile rise last year with her acclaimed turns in OUATIH and FX's Fosse/Verdon, which earned her an Emmy nod for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.
