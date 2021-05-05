Anderson Cooper scores lowest ratings among Jeopardy guest hosts so far

Jeopardy! Close this dialog window Streaming Options

He's a CNN host and silver fox who shouldn't quit his day job. Who is Anderson Cooper?

Cooper has scored the lowest ratings of the current crop of Jeopardy guest hosts so far, according to ratings information obtained by the Wrap. The newsman's first-week ratings (for the week ending April 25) were less than Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, falling 7 percent from the QB's numbers to a 5.1 rating.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who hosted in April, got a 5.2 rating for his first week on the legendary game show. Ratings for Cooper's second week were not yet available.

Anderson Cooper on Jeopardy! Anderson Cooper guest-hosting 'Jeopardy' | Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Jeopardy is a syndicated show, so it airs at different times in different markets across the country. Daily live news coverage of the Derek Chauvin murder trial also aired during the same week, with the guilty verdict arriving April 20, which likely factored into Cooper's ratings.

According to the Wrap, Ken Jennings has been the most successful temporary host to fill the slot of the late Alex Trebek. The record-setting Jeopardy champ drew a 6.2 rating in week 1 and 5.9 in week 2.

Previous guest hosts also include Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards and TV journalist Katie Couric. 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker is filling the role this week and next. He'll be followed by fan-favorite contestant Buzzy Cohen, The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, and Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. Check out the full schedule of guest hosts here.

