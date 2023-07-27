"We both have unusually white faces," the CNN journalist said while Mark Consuelos held up a photo of a Live With Kelly & Mark viewer's dog named Cooper Anderson.

Anderson Cooper's 'very pale' face compared to dog, several cats on live TV

No one serves blue steel on television harder than silver fox Anderson Cooper — except a Live With Kelly & Mark viewer's dog named Cooper Anderson.

Filling in for regular cohost Kelly Ripa on Thursday's episode of the talk show, the CNN personality playfully engaged with Mark Consuelos when he pulled up a photo of an audience member's dog who looked eerily similar to the broadcast journalist.

"One of our viewers says she knows it's Dog Week [on the show], and she wanted to introduce you to her handsome dog, her boy, Cooper Anderson," Consuelos said while showing the image to the camera. "Can you see the resemblance?"

Cooper chuckled and responded, "I do, yeah. I do." He added, "We both have unusually white faces, and we're very pale."

The 56-year-old said it's a common occurrence for fans to compare him to their pets.

"I actually have had a number of people name pets after me, which I'm very honored by. A lot of people have cats they say look like me," he said, while the show flashed a side-by-side image of Cooper next to a snow-white kitty. "On Instagram I follow a cat called The Little Honker," he continued, referencing a popular, adorable cat who has nearly 40,000 followers on the social media platform.

Before segueing into the next topic, Consuelos confirmed that Cooper has "very feline" features, while his fill-in cohost playfully mugged for the camera.

