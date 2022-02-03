"I cannot believe I can't call him," Sarah Jessica Parker says in And Just Like That... The Documentary.

And Just Like That stars remember Willie Garson in new documentary

Garson, who played Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) BFF Stanford Blatch, died in September 2021 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. "Sarah Jessica was the only person who knew that he was ill," Cynthia Nixon says in the documentary. Kristin Davis adds, "At one point Sarah knew and the rest of us didn't because he didn't want us to know because he didn't want it to be about that."

Garson was able to complete filming on three episodes of the revival before his death. Nixon reveals that the last time many of them saw Garson was at the filming of Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) funeral. "It was a shock. It was unexpected," series creator Michael Patrick King says.

And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson on 'And Just Like That' | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

"If he could have stayed one more day, two more hours, three more weeks, he would've summoned the strength and pushed away the terrible pain that he was in," Parker says.

On the show, Stanford remains alive. He left for Tokyo, a twist that was revealed to Carrie via a letter he left her. (He also left a letter for Anthony asking for a divorce.) Mario Cantone, who plays Stanford's husband, adds, "It was really really a tough thing, just losing him and not having him around."

In the documentary, Parker gets emotional as she says, "I cannot believe I can't call him. I can't believe it. He would always tell me that he was the most popular character on the show and he was not making a joke. He was quite serious. Turned out he might've been right."

And Just Like That... The Documentary is available now on HBO Max.

