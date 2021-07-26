New photos of the And Just Like That set suggest that we'll be seeing a new generation of Manhattanites.

Charlotte York's daughters appear to be back for the Sex and the City revival and they're all grown up

It's been 11 years since we've seen the ladies of Sex and the City, and Manhattan's most fashionable girlfriends aren't the only ones who have grown up over the years. New set photos from the upcoming HBO revival series And Just Like That confirm that Charlotte York (Kristin Davis)'s two daughters are far from the tiny children we last saw in Sex and the City 2. (Though they have, unsurprisingly, remained just as stylish as their mom.)

Actresses playing grown-up versions of the character's children were seen filming alongside Davis and Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte's husband Henry Goldenblatt. In the 2004 series finale, Charlotte and Harry adopted a baby girl named Lily from China. In the 2008 Sex and the City film, it's revealed that the couple also has a biological baby girl named Rose.

Sex and the City and Just Like That Kristen Davis From left, Evan Handler, Kristin Davis and Mario Cantone seen on the set of "And Just Like That," the follow-up series to "Sex and the City" at the Lyceum Theater on July 24, 2021 in New York City. | Credit: James Devaney/GC Image

The York-Goldenblatt kids aren't the only "next-gen" Manhattanites in the mix — the new photos also reveal that we'll be seeing an older version of Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve (David Eigenberg)'s son, Brady.

Show representatives didn't immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation.

Sex and the City and Just Like That Kristen Davis Kristin Davis seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." with an actress playing her grown daughter on the follow-up series to "Sex and the City" at the Lyceum Theater on July 24, 2021 in New York City. | Credit: James Devaney/GC Image

The 10 half-hour episodes will follow the lives of the three original galpals, now in their 50s, as they explore life, life, and friendships in their native New York. From the looks of the newest photos, it seems like the show will be a family affair — which feels pretty appropriate. After all, as Carrie once said, "The most important thing in life is your family."