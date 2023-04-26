But did Che's pilot get picked up?

And Just Like That season 2 teaser features Aidan's return, shocking shortage of Che Diaz

And just like that, it's time for a second season of And Just Like That.

Now, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her BFFs are back to entertain us with more tales of middle-aged fabulousness. Based on the new teaser, the second season of AJLT aims to give us more light and breezy drama filled with flamboyant fashions and fan service. Carrie may be having "exit out of grief sex" with her silver-fox podcast producer, Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), but will the appearance of her dreamy ex, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), put her on a different romantic path?

Meanwhile, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry (Evan Handler) are dismayed to learn that their teen daughter Lily (Cathy Ang) is on a mission to lose her virginity. And Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is ready to take "a big step" with Che. Watch the full trailer below.

The teaser also offers glimpses of guest stars Oliver Hudson and Victor Garber. Frustratingly enough, though, it does not answer our biggest burning questions about season one, which include but are not limited to: Who gave Che Diaz a comedy pilot? And did it get picked up? Also, will we see them do more stand-up this season?

Way to leave us hanging, Michael Patrick King.

And Just Like That returns for season 2 in June on HBO Max.

