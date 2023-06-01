Breaking news: Carrie Bradshaw can make eggs

The new And Just Like That season 2 trailer reveals a stunned Charlotte as she realizes Carrie's kitchen is no longer just for sweater storage.

At the risk of sounding dramatic, the And Just Like That season 2 trailer has shaken Manhattan to its core.

Seeing Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw use her kitchen for anything but extra storage is like seeing a dog walk on its hind legs. The fashionista and author of Sex and the City once joked that she only used her oven as a place to keep her sweaters. And then there was that night when her boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov) thought it'd be a good idea to make dinner at Carrie's place and it all fell to chaos.

But that was then, and this is now. And now, Carrie knows how to poach an egg.

The new trailer for And Just Like That season 2, premiering on Max June 22, sees Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) with her jaw on the floor as she witnesses her culinarily-inept friend make eggs. It's not quite as big of a reveal as this week's news about the return of original Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, but it's up there.

"I've repurposed my kitchen," Carrie says. "Did you know stoves aren't just for storage?"

This all seems to be part of her new outlook on life: "Life's too short not to try something new." That's what executive producer Michael Patrick King told EW of the nine new episodes. "A lot of season 2 is an address to the reaction to season 1 in my thought process," he said. "'Oh, it's dark. Oh really? That's necessary because the opposite of dark is light, so this [season] is light. And if that was winter, this is spring.' ... I didn't see one tweet and go, 'Oh my God, I've got to change everything.' It's a zeitgeist feeling."

The trailer also sees Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) in Los Angeles with her new partner, Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), but that doesn't seem to be going too well. ("I don't know who you are," she tells Che by the pool. "Is there something you're not telling me?") Charlotte, meanwhile, seems to be having a ball drinking shots with the ladies, while also maybe going back to the art world.

And then, of course, there's the Aidan of it all. John Corbett is back as one of Carrie's most impactful past loves. "Sitting here with you is like 10 years just..." he says before snapping his fingers.

Watch the new trailer above, if you can get past the egg scene.

